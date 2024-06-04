Wednesday storm chance and very muggy, dry air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was definitely more humid for our Tuesday along with seeing scattered rain and storms pop-up in the afternoon hours.

We’re continuing to track storm chances and muggy air through Wednesday before we flip back towards comfortable weather.

Tuesday night: Isolated to scattered rain and storms will be in play throughout tonight. Some ponding of the roads are possible if repeated rounds of heavy rain occur in the same location. We also can’t rule out an isolated stronger storm tonight with wind the main concern.

Lows will be in the upper 60s with muggy air hanging around.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning before a lull in activity takes place. We could see some re-development in the afternoon hours with potential for isolated strong to severe storms mainly east of Indy. Damaging wind will be the primary hazard.

Expect highs to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: A return to comfortable air will greet our presence on Thursday. This will be accompanied by breezy winds and lots of sunshine. Highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Friday is looking like a great end to the workweek with breezy winds, bright skies, and below normal highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures will then creep into the upper 70s this weekend with a low shot for spotty showers Saturday. Another low chance for rain may emerge Monday.