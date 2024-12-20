Weekend cold to lead towards warmer air and rain chances for the upcoming holiday week | Dec. 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re going to settle into a cold weekend with below normal temperatures before we work in a warmup with several rain chances through Christmas Day.

Friday night: There is potential for some lake effect flurries into central Indiana. Any untreated surfaces from activity earlier in the day will refreeze in spots. So, use a little caution if traveling late tonight. Lows are set to fall into the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: We’re back to quiet conditions Saturday, but it is going to be a fairly cold day. Despite the expectation of partly sunny skies, highs are going to have a hard time warming up into the low 30s. Winds will also be light throughout the day.

Sunday: A bitter start to Sunday is ahead with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. It ultimately won’t be much warmer in central Indiana regardless of the abundant sunshine set to be around. Highs look to top out in the low to mid 30s.

7-Day Forecast: We get to push away some of the cold air next week as a gradual warmup enters the picture. This warmup will feature several chances for rain through much of next week. Christmas Day is set to be above normal with the potential for showers at times. We could even be pushing near 60 as we close in on next weekend.