Weather Blog

Weekend rain and storm chances, then very hot air arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a lot of cloud cover with rain mainly in southern Indiana for our Friday. Additional storm chances are possible this weekend before we turn towards the hottest air of the year next week.

Friday night: Scattered showers will stick around going into the nighttime hours.

Lows are set to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout our Saturday. We can’t rule out isolated showers and storms during the morning and afternoon hours.

Highs look to be warmer for much of the state with numbers topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: The warmup continues into our Sunday with a chance for spotty showers and storms. There is even the possibility for isolated stronger storms.

A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of strong to severe storms is in place for much of the state. Damaging winds and hail are currently the primary threats. There is also the chance that a risk upgrade could be required for part of the state.

Highs look to rise into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare for a streak of very hot temperatures that is set to last for much of next week with high humidity values. In fact, we could see record breaking temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday (record is 94° for both days). A noteworthy stat to mention is that Indianapolis has not had a high temperature over 95° since September 2013. Some areas in the state may even challenge the 100° mark in terms of the air temperature alone. Heat index values are also expected to soar into the triple digits. Along with the heat, additional storm chances are in place for Monday and Thursday.