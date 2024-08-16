Weekend rain chance, back to pleasant conditions by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday started off stormy before we settled into a warm and very humid afternoon with some spotty re-development of showers.

We’re tracking rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday before we return to a comfortable and dry pattern next week.

Friday night: Spotty showers will remain possible into and through tonight. We will once again fall into the upper 60s to low 70s for our low temperatures tonight.

Saturday: We’ll keep rain and isolated storm chances in play through Saturday as the backside of a low pressure system swings in some activity. Rain coverage will be scattered at most.

By Saturday night, a few showers could take place mainly north of Indy.

Highs are set to rise into the low to mid 80s with humidity levels in the uncomfortable range. We’ll also feel a decent breeze at times out of the west with some gusts up to 20-30 MPH.

Sunday: Spotty to scattered showers could also be in place Sunday due to the very slow movement of this system. Highs will be a couple to few degrees cooler in some spots with numbers in the upper 70s to low 80s This won’t change the fact that we’ll still feel uncomfortable and also have a breezy wind out of the northwest.

7-Day Forecast: Monday is where we will see a gradual decrease in humidity with highs only in the upper 70s. This leads way to much of the rest of next week feeling pleasant with slightly below normal temperatures and comfortable air.