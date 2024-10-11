Weekend rain chance gives way to very chilly air next week | Oct. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a big forecast transition into next week with the coolest air of the season set to arrive.

Friday night: After a warm day, we’re clear, dry, and mild tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s.

Saturday: A slightly warmer day is expected for Saturday with increasing cloud cover. This increase in cloud cover is the first sign of change in this forecast. It leads way to the potential for isolated to scattered showers late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Best chance for rain will be in northern Indiana.

Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Sunday: Forecast changes settle in further through Sunday. We’re talking a slightly cooler and breezy day overall. Highs look to get into the mid 70s, and wind gusts will be up to 20-30 MPH at times.

7-Day Forecast: By next week, we’re talking the chilliest air of this season to settle into our area. We will struggle to get out of the 50s, and we’re looking at lows in the 30s for the first half of next week. There is potential for frost development as well. Temperatures will warm back up by the latter half of next week.