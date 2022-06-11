Weather Blog

Weekend showers, high heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend with high heat moving into the state next week.

TODAY: Much of the day we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers on and off today. Highs climb into the upper 70s near 80. Humidity values slowly increase during the afternoon and evening hours.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. It becomes more muggy tonight. Low near 65.

SUNDAY: A few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible. Some of them could be on the stronger side. There’s a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center. This means an isolated storm may reach severe criteria. It becomes noticeably more humid during the day. Highs climb into the middle 80s.

MONDAY: The heat is on for much of the workweek. Temperatures climb into the 90s Monday afternoon. It will be hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm.

8DAY FORECAST: The high heat continues with records in jeopardy Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs climb into the middle and upper 90s. Triple digit heat is possible across parts of Indiana and Illinois. It stays hot and humid for the rest of the week. We may see a few showers Thursday or Friday with highs near 90. Temperatures fall to near normal conditions next weekend.