Weekend snow ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a messy start to the year, we are looking at the chance for snow accumulations this weekend.

New Year’s Day night: A Winter Weather Advisory is still in affect across far northern Indiana until 1 AM EST Saturday morning.

We will continue the chance for scattered rain showers across central Indiana tonight. Northern Indiana will see the chance for more mixed precipitation into tonight as well.

Lows will only fall into the mid 30s.

Saturday: A dry start to our weekend is expected as skies will be mostly cloudy. Once we get into Saturday night, snow will scoot in from the south and stick around through the overnight hours into Sunday.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Snow chances will continue through part of our Sunday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day. Skies will remain mainly cloudy.

By Sunday afternoon, snow accumulations look to range from one to three inches for central Indian.

Highs will once again rise into the upper 30s to low 40s.

8 Day Forecast: Above average temperatures will continue through most of the new workweek next week. The first part of our week will be quiet before our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday. Mixed precipitation chances look to then return to the forecast for Thursday with highs eventually returning to near normal numbers.