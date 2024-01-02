Weekend storm system to watch for rain/snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to your Tuesday as some head back to work or school for the first time this New Year. Our forecast remains quiet until a weekend storm system potentially moves in.

TODAY: Clouds will continue to drop off in Indiana as the day goes on. Partly cloudy this afternoon with wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain in place. Low temperatures will fall back into the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start, but we will see increasing clouds as the day goes on. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana will remain quiet in the forecast through Friday with temperatures holding near average. Our next system is currently located in the Pacific Ocean which means there is still a lot to determine.

WEEKEND STORM: Right now, the best chance of rain or snow in Indiana would come on Saturday as a low-pressure system passes to our south. States to the east have a much better chance at accumulation. The closer the low tracks to Indiana, the better chance of precipitation in our area. Stay with us in the forecast this week as details become more clear!