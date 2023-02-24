Weather Blog

Weekend warmup ahead, more rain chances and mild air next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will undergo another weekend warmup for the final weekend of February. Then, we’ll track active weather to start the workweek next week.

Friday night: A slightly warmer, yet chilly, night will be on deck with increasing cloud cover. We can’t rule out isolated mixed precipitation during the overnight hours just before sunrise Saturday. Lows will dip into the low 30s.

Saturday: Expect temperatures to quickly bounce back for Saturday as we enjoy some sunshine throughout the day. Winds will stay light as highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: The best weather day of the weekend arrives for our Sunday. Winds will shift to come out of the south, and this in tandem with plenty of sunshine will help boost our temperatures into the upper 50s. By Sunday night, clouds will increase ahead of our next weather system with scattered showers developing going into early Monday.

8-Day Forecast: After a mainly dry weekend, we’ll run into an active Monday with on and off showers and a few storms. Showers are likely to start Monday with additional development possible Monday afternoon. We’re also going to have to deal with very windy conditions Monday with gusts over 35-40 MPH at times. Highs will be in the low 60s to start the workweek before we cool down for Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. We’ll quickly jump back near 60 Wednesday to start March with additional rain chances.