Weekend warmup, more active weather and colder air next week | Nov. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a snowy Thursday, we saw temperatures work back into the 40s. However, it still felt a bit cold due to a breezy wind.

Temperatures will keep warming up this weekend, but more rain chances and colder air will be right around the corner next week.

Friday night: We waltz into a cold, dry, and cloudy night. Lows look to fall into the upper 30s.

Saturday: A full dry day is in our cards for Saturday under mostly to mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures are set to warm into the mid to upper 40s with light winds in place.

Sunday: The warmup persists into Sunday as a more breezy wind takes shape out of the south. We will also break up the cloud cover a little bit further. Highs are going to push back into the 50s, which is above normal for this time of the year.

7-Day Forecast: Heading into next week, rain chances will return to the forecast Monday. Another shot of colder air will follow through midweek next week. Additional chances for precipitation are possible on or near Thanksgiving Day, and it is too early to tell if rain or snow will be the more dominant precip type. Regardless, much of next week is shaping up to be cold, so do not put away that winter coat.