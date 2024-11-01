Weekend warmup to lead to more opportunities for rain | Nov. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting November off closer to normal for this time of the year, we are tracking a weekend warmup and series of rain chances.

Friday night: We’re in for a cold and mostly clear night with the potential for patchy fog for areas mainly north of Indy. Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: A warmer day is expected for Saturday with a persistence of mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light as well with temperatures getting back into the mid 60s.

Sunday: The warming trend rolls on into Sunday with increasing cloud cover. This increase in cloud cover will lead way to our next series of rain chances starting Sunday. Spotty showers will be possible across most of central Indiana with the better chance for more widespread rain in northwestern Indiana.

Highs will push into the low 70s as a southerly breeze develops.

7-Day Forecast: Sunday’s rain chance will play out much similarly with Monday as the better shot for rain will reside in northwestern Indiana. Monday will feature highs in the mid 70s with winds cranking up more as gusts could be up to 25-30 MPH at times. Above normal temps and breezy winds persist into Tuesday with our best shot for rain lining up by then. A push of cooler and dry air will follow for Wednesday.