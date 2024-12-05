Weekend warmup with 50s ahead, rain chance returns Sunday | Dec. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We experienced a bit of weather whiplash that started early Wednesday and led way to strong wind gusts, snow, and another arctic blast for our Thursday.

Now, we look to sweep this cold air under the rug as another warmup is on our way. We’re even talking the return of 50s with chances for rain increasing.

Thursday night: Before we get to that warmup, we’ll have to go through another bitterly chilly night. Temperatures are going to fall into the mid teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

Friday: It will not feel a whole lot better weather wise Friday despite a continuation of abundant sunshine. Although winds will also be lighter, it is set to be a touch breezy at times. Highs look to climb their way into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Heading into the first weekend of December, we get to keep pushing on with our warmup. Enjoy a return to near normal temperatures as highs top out in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. The only drawback with Saturday’s forecast is that it will be little bit breezy at times.

7-Day Forecast: We’re back to near 50 by Sunday, but we’ll see rain chances return. Rain is looking likely by late Sunday, especially for areas south of Indy. Showers linger into Monday with temperatures dropping back into the 30s by Wednesday. There is potential for some rain and snow from another system that could move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Specifics on that cannot be outlined as there is too much spread with the models by this point.