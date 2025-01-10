Weekend warmup with mixed precip chance Sunday, arctic air returns next week | Jan. 10, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snowy Friday has been the story in our region with travel having turned tricky. We’ll have additional chances for snow and even mixed precip Sunday with more arctic air next week.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect until 1 AM EST Saturday morning.

Friday night: Snow is set to wind down through tonight, but remain cautious if you’re heading out tonight for any travel.

Temperatures will not drop very much at all with lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Dry air briefly returns for Saturday with skies turning mostly cloudy. Temperatures look to remain below normal with highs only getting into the mid 20s.

Sunday: We look to have our first day with high temperatures at/above 30 degrees since Jan 3rd, but this will come with our next weather system. This will bring the chance for both snow and freezing drizzle in the back half of Sunday. Best chance for precip on Sunday at this time is north of interstate 70, but keep an eye on any future changes with this system.

7-Day Forecast: Sunday’s warmer air is going to be very short lived as a renewed blast of frigid air flies in next week. We’re talking temperatures that will struggle to get out of the teens Tuesday and Wednesday especially. Single digit lows will also be in the mix again through this timeframe.