Well above normal temperature pattern expected into the first week of October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What started off as a cloudy day with fog is shaping up to end on a bright on this Friday. Expect a sunny and warm stretch to enter the picture as we go into the first few days of October.

Friday night: Skies will stay mostly clear with patchy dense fog forming overnight. Lows will once again fall into the upper 50s.

Saturday: We’re in for a well above normal temperature day to end September. The combination of abundant sunshine and light winds out of the east will help boost temperatures into the low 80s.

Sunday: Warm weather continues into the start of October on Sunday. Saturday’s conditions will practically rinse and repeat itself as highs push back into the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend persists into Monday with temperatures getting into the mid 80s. We look to stay in the mid 80s through Wednesday before a disturbance brings back rain chances and cooler air late next week. There are hints in the longer term by next weekend that we could flip to below normal temperatures. The average high/low for much of next week is 71/50.