Well-deserved peaceful stretch of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After dealing with lots of active weather for a majority of our Wednesday, we will settle into much calmer weather for the next several days.

Wednesday night: Rain looks to move out before sunset. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as we bring in a much cooler night. Lows look to plummet into the low 40s. Winds will also gradually die down tonight as well.

Thursday: Expect a cooler, yet near normal, day with skies becoming partly cloudy going into Thursday afternoon. Highs are set to rise into the mid 50s.

Friday: Enjoy a near normal, calm, and bright end to the workweek. After we start our Friday in the mid 30s, we’ll warm into the upper 50s to low 60s for our high temperatures.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup continues into Easter weekend as we are looking at the best weekend weather-wise in a while. Highs on Saturday are expected to sneak into the low 60s before we get back near the 70s for Easter Sunday. There will also be plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday as well. We’re back in the 70s as we get into the new workweek next week.