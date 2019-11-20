Wet and warmer Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be dry but cloudy Wednesday night.

Wednesday Night:

Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the night. It won’t be as cold as it was last night. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s for many areas around the state.

Thursday:

Be sure to grab the umbrella as you make your way out the door Thursday. Rain will be likely for the morning commute and will continue on and off during the day. It’s going to be windy and warmer. Winds may gust at times between 20-35 mph and highs will climb above normal for a change. Temperatures will climb into the middle 50s.

Thursday Night:

Showers will linger into the overnight hours Thursday. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Friday:

There’s a chance we may still see a few spotty showers early Friday morning but the rain chances diminish during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle 40s.

8-Day Forecast:

We’re in store for a wintry mix Saturday morning. A few rain showers will mix into the afternoon on Saturday. It’s going to be chilly with highs near 40. Sunshine returns for the end of the weekend with highs climbing into the middle 40s. Rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s around 50.