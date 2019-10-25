INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It will be cloudy and cool Friday night with moderate to heavy rain for the weekend.

Friday Night:

It’s going to be cloudy and cool Friday evening. Conditions look dry for many of the high school football games. There’s a slight chance we may see a few spotty sprinkles overnight but rain chances increase toward sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s.

Saturday:

Look for a wet and windy Saturday. Rain will start early in the morning and continue on and off throughout the day. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times. Flooding could be a concern with many locations picking up at least an inch of rain by Saturday evening. Winds will pick up out of the south and southeast at 15-20 miles per hour with gusts near 30. Highs will climb into the upper 50s, close to 60.

Saturday Night:

Showers will continue to fall as cooler air sinks into the state. Lows will fall into the upper 40s near 50.

Sunday:

A few lingering showers will be possible early Sunday morning. We will begin to dry out later in the afternoon and may even see some sunshine. Highs will climb into the lower 60s.

8-Day Forecast:

Clouds will decrease Monday making way for lots of sunshine to start the work week. Highs will climb into the upper 50s close to 60. A cold front will move over the state Wednesday bringing more showers and storms our way. Cooler and windy conditions are expected for Halloween. A few flurries are possible for areas mainly north of Indianapolis.