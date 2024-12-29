Wet and windy Sunday | Dec. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soggy conditions have been in place in central Indiana early Sunday morning. Rain won’t be as nonstop through the daytime, but windy conditions will impact the afternoon.

TODAY: On/off showers this morning into the afternoon. A wind advisory is in place for all of central Indiana from 8 AM to 8 PM where we could see wind gusts up to 50 mph. There is a small risk of severe storms in Ohio today. Eastern Indiana may have to pay attention to some nearby rotating storms. High temperatures will get into the mid to upper 50s during lunchtime and then fall quickly mid to late afternoon.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers exit early on. Mostly cloudy skies will remain for the early morning hours. Overall, rainfall totals from the entire system will generally line-up in the 1″-2″ range. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will still be above average once again despite the gray-ish skies. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana will have another chance of steady rain on New Year’s Eve during the daytime before colder air arrives to start 2025. New Year’s Day will feature a small chance of flurries. At the end of the week, high temperatures will be stuck in the 20s.