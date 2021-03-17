Wet and windy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a mild Wednesday, we are tracking rain and storm chances through Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday night: An active night is ahead as we will continue to bring in showers and storms through our Wednesday night.

Lows will be on the mild side for the southern half of the state as we will bottom out in the low 50s. Much cooler lows will reside to the north.

Thursday: A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 8 AM EDT until 8 PM EDT Thursday for most of the northern half of the state. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

A mild start to the day is expected as showers and storms will continue to move northward and linger around throughout our Thursday. Isolated flooding will be possible. Some wintry precipitation could even try to mix in late Thursday.

There is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm before sunrise Thursday in southeastern Indiana. Main hazards include isolated damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Highs will occur very early Thursday morning before we slowly drop off throughout the day.

Friday: Once Thursday’s system finally exits the state, clouds will partially decrease as we will dry out to end the workweek. Highs will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8 Day Forecast: We will work in a warming trend throughout our weekend with highs returning to the low 60s by Sunday. A nice start to the workweek is ahead with highs in the mid 60s before rain chances return for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures do not look to budge much through much of next week.