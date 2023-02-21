Weather Blog

Wet and windy Wednesday; record highs possible through Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are gearing up for rain and storm chances along with near record warmth through Thursday. It is also set to get a bit windy.

Wind advisories will be in place from Noon – 10 PM EST Wednesday for areas south of a Lafayette-Muncie line.

Tuesday night: We’ll settle into a cool night with winds staying breezy as gusts get up to 20-25 MPH at times. Most of our Tuesday night will remain dry until we get into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Lows look to fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Have the rain gear for the morning commute as we track showers and storms to start your Wednesday. This activity will be in association with a warm front that will gradually drive northward going into Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a brief break for part of the state from the rain before the second wave of showers and storms races in Wednesday afternoon.

The afternoon round of storms could have isolated instances of strong to severe capabilities. There is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for stronger storms mainly from Greencastle and points west. The main concern is damaging winds, but there could also be isolated areas of rotating storms as well. Isolated flooding may become a concern for areas mainly north of interstate 70.

Rain totals will be highest in northern Indiana with areas along and near interstate 70 could see up to 0.50-0.75 inches of rain.

Due to stronger winds out of the south with areas of clearing in between rounds of rain, we will see temperatures very close to record territory with numbers in the upper 60s. Some areas may even hit the 70s. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, Feb. 22, is 70° from 1922. Wind gusts will be up to 40-50 MPH at times in the latter half of the day as well, hence as to why a wind advisory is in place.

Thursday: Another day of near record temperatures is in store for our Thursday after we push Wednesday’s activity away. Indy’s record high for Thursday, Feb. 23, is 71° from 2000. Wind gusts will also stay on the stronger side as they are expected to be up to 35-45 MPH at times. Highs will push into the mid to upper 60s, but once we hit our high temperature early Thursday afternoon, temperatures will drop into the 40s after sunset. By Friday morning, it’ll be quite cold with temps in the 20s.

8-Day Forecast: After a warm Thursday, we’ll briefly run back towards winterlike air to close out the workweek. Friday will see highs only make it to the upper 30s to low 40s after starting the day off in the 20s. We can’t rule out a few snow showers late Friday night. The final weekend of February features another fast paced temperature rebound with highs nearing 60 by next Monday. Additional rain chances are also possible next Monday.