Weather Blog

Wet Saturday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued our warmup through our Friday to conclude the workweek with breezy winds sticking around.

Friday night: Skies will become cloudy this evening with isolated showers developing late. Showers will continue into the overnight hours.

A much warmer night is ahead as our low temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: You will want the umbrella on hand if you are heading out for your Saturday. Rain showers will be on and off throughout the day.

Highs will remain on the cooler side as we will only top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: We will transition into a nice and bright Sunday after showers diminish by Saturday night. Warmer temperatures will settle into the state with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. Locations in far northern Indiana look to struggle to get out of the 50s.

8 Day Forecast: Much warmer temperatures will move in as we begin the new workweek. Highs will surge into the 70s for Monday before we attempt to reach our warmest air of the year on Tuesday with highs pushing the low 80s. This warmup will lead way for the return of rain and storm chances Wednesday and continuing for the remainder of the workweek. A cooldown will also accompany these rain chances with temperatures returning to the low to mid 60s by Friday.