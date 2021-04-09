Weather Blog

Wet Saturday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking an active weather pattern going into and through a good chunk of our upcoming weekend.

Friday night: Scattered showers and storms will develop through the evening commute and continue into the overnight hours.

We can’t rule out a strong to severe storm or two for half of the state with isolated damaging winds as the main concern.

Lows will be mild as we will only fall into the mid 50s.

Saturday: On and off showers and storms will be the story throughout our Saturday.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for the northern and eastern sections of the state. Isolated damaging winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs will be cooler with winds staying breezy. We look to top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers will stick around through the first half of our Sunday before we dry out and become mostly cloudy by Sunday afternoon. Rain will continue to slowly churn through northern Indiana through the afternoon and evening hours.

A cooler day will be on tap as we will only rise into the low 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Monday will be the best weather day of the week with highs in the upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible for Tuesday as we cooldown towards the 60° mark. More isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon. Highs will remain below normal through much of next week.