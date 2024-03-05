Wet Tuesday, more rain chances late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an exceptionally warm Monday, a cold front is crossing the state making for a wet Tuesday at times.

TODAY: Showers and a few rumbles will fill in across the state through the middle part of the day. This will not be an all-day soaker, but the opportunity for scattered showers will linger into the evening hours. Small hail may develop within a few thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers will still be possible mainly south of I-70. Cloudy skies stay locked in place. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be tough to break tomorrow. Eastern Indiana could still see an isolated shower in the morning. High temperatures into the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will remain slightly above average over the next few days. Rain will be likely Friday into early Saturday. Behind this storm system, our temperatures will be right around average before another warm-up next week.

