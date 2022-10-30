Weather Blog

Wet weather for game day and Halloween

by: Jesse Guinn
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been dry to start Sunday, but that’s changing.

Today: It’ll be a mainly dry morning with afternoon/evening showers taking over across the area, just in time for Colts football as they take on the Commanders. Highs will reach the low-mid 60s.

Tonight: Expect scattered showers. Lows hover in the mid 50s.

Halloween: Scattered showers are likely during the day Monday. By trick-or-treating time, some of that will likely linger, but it should be isolated in nature. Daytime highs will reach the low-mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: After the first of the week, conditions are drier with rain chances returning late in the 8-day. Overall, temperatures will be above average going into November. 70s aren’t out of the question for us going into next weekend.

