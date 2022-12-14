Weather Blog

Wet Wednesday night, cold air to settle in by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a soggy Wednesday night, and then our focus turns towards much colder air that will swing into the state by the weekend.

Wednesday night: Additional rain is expected over the next several hours tonight. Much of the rain will move out by the overnight hours.

Temperatures will stay on the mild side with numbers in the upper 40s before cooler air arrives by daybreak. Winds will also stay breezy with gusts up to 25-35 MPH at times, and areas of fog will be around.

Thursday: Much of the active weather from Wednesday will be long gone by daybreak Thursday. Patchy fog sticks around through the early morning hours. We’ll work in a cooler day overall as high temperatures take place in the morning hours before we hover in the low 40s through Thursday afternoon. We can’t rule out a light rain showers/snow flurries late Thursday north of interstate 70.

Friday: The cooldown continues to end the workweek as cold air locks in even further. You’ll want to have the winter coat on hand as highs only rise into the mid 30s with breezy winds.

8-Day Forecast: Colder air will continue to sink into the state for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are expected to struggle to get into the 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week is shaping up to feature even more brisk air with highs staying below average.