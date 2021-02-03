When rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower teens and in some spots in the single digits. Clear skies take us through the rest of the morning and afternoon! Area of high pressure keeps us dry and quiet for one more day with highs warming to the middle 30s.

Thursday is when we have our next cold front move through the state. That will bring afternoon showers to the area. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Colder air will rapidly move in late Thursday transitioning any rain to left over light flurries late Thursday and early Friday.

By the end of the week highs will cool even more with everyone in the middle 20s during the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. This weekend will be active for us with our second cold front of the week arriving Saturday. This will bring snow chances to the area during the afternoon with highs in the lower 20s. Sunday highs will top out in the upper single digit or lower teens with snow showers around. Overnight lows will fall to the single digits with feel like temperatures sub-zero.

Cold air sticks around for Monday of next week with highs in the teens through Tuesday. Snow chances stick in the forecast as well for Monday.