Weather Blog

When storms return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with clear skies. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s today with muggy conditions through the afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.

A cold front will slowly move through the state through the day with scattered showers and storms sparking up as it tracks through the state. There could be an isolated gusty storm during the day with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Highs will also cool as the cold front moves in with most spots in the lower 80s. Thursday a few scattered showers will linger with highs continuing to cool to the lower to mid 70s with decreasing humidity.

By the end of the week highs will settle into the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies. This weekend looks great with highs warming to the lower 80s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday! Highs Sunday will top out in the lower 80s. Next chance of rain will arrive early next week with highs in the lower 80s.