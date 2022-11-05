Weather Blog

Wind decreases tonight, mostly sunny Sunday

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind advisories remain in place this evening until 8 pm, this is where we could still see gusts 40-50 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease across central Indiana still breezy with gusts to 30 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Back to mostly sunny skies. Don’t forget to set those clocks back 1 hour. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A nice way to start off the work week with mostly sunny skies once again. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Above average temperatures stick around through Thursday.  There will be a rain chance late Thursday into Friday along a strong cold front that will bring in much cooler air for the weekend.

