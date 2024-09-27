Wind gusts near 60mph with rain | Sept. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A windy day today with a high wind warning in place for much of central Indiana. Winds may gust 50 to 60 miles per hour later this afternoon and evening.

This is all due to what’s left of Hurricane Helene. Helene made landfall Thursday night at 11:20 with winds near 140 mph making it a category 4 storm. It continues to move farther inland and bring rain and wind across much of the eastern part of the country.

WINDY DAY

TODAY: Light steady rain is likely across the entire state today. No thunder expected just light to maybe moderate rain at times. Main weather story will be the incredibly gusty winds. Wind gusts are expected between 40 and 60 mph later this afternoon into the early evening hours. Temperatures really are not going to budge too much. Highs climb into the lower 70s later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Soggy conditions for your high school football games. Showers will continue and may even pick up in intensity for the evening commute. They do lighten up and turn more scattered in nature overnight and it continues to be on the windy side. Low temperatures will fall into the lower middle 60s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: This weekend rain will continue on and off throughout Saturday and Sunday. We may see a little bit of a break early Saturday morning before more scattered showers move through the state later in the afternoon. Not going to be a windy day on Saturday but a few spots will be breezy.

It will be breezy on Saturday but not as windy as it was Friday. High temperatures Saturday into the lower 70s middle ’70s possible on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday mostly cloudy skies.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A few spotty showers will be likely Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. The middle and latter half of the work week will be dry with sunny skies and highs near 70.