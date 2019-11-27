Winds decrease, colder air moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Winds stay strong through the early evening and eventually diminish tonight.

TONIGHT: A High Wind Warning remains in effect for areas along and north of I70 until 9 p.m. A Wind Advisory is in place until 9 p.m. for areas south of I70. Winds continue to gust from 40-50 m.p.h. early this evening. Winds decrease tonight as a storm system begins to pull away. Skies stay cloudy with temperatures falling to the lower 30s.

TOMORROW: It’s going to be dry, cloudy and cooler for Thanksgiving. Look for lots of clouds during the day. Highs stay in the lower 40s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds won’t be as strong.

TOMORROW NIGHT: If you’re traveling on Thanksgiving night it will be dry but chilly. Look for mostly cloudy skies with lows falling around freezing.

FRIDAY: We can’t rule out a few isolated showers during the afternoon Friday. Temperatures warm up a little for the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re warming up just in time for the weekend. Showers develop late Friday into Saturday. Showers will be likely on and off throughout the day on Saturday. Expect cooler conditions Sunday, rain will transition to light snow in spots Sunday. The gradual cooling trend continues into next week.