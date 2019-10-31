Windy and cold Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Flurries, windy and cold tonight.

TONIGHT: The first flakes of the season happen to arrive on Halloween night. We’re not going to see any major accumulations. Some areas north and west of Indianapolis may see a little stick on grassy surfaces but that’s about it. It’s going to be very windy tonight. Winds gust up to 35-40 m.p.h. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the area until midnight. Cold air has moved into the state and look for lows tonight to fall into the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: It’s going to be a chilly but dry day to end the work week. We’ll see sunshine for the afternoon but the sun won’t warm us up too much. Highs climb into the middle 40s which is at least 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The cold air sticks around Friday night. If you’re heading outdoors or two any high school football games be sure to break out the heavier jacket. Lows fall into the middle and upper 20s again.

SATURDAY: The first part of the weekend looks dry but continued cool. Look for some sunshine to start off the day with clouds increasing for the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: The below normal temperature trend will stay with us through the weekend and for much of next week. Sunny and dry to start the work week with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers return to the forecast by midweek. Prepare for a gradual cooling trend into next weekend.