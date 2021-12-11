Weather Blog

Windy and colder Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The thunderstorm threat has ended. Temperatures drop and winds pick up for the afternoon.

TODAY: A cold front will sweep across the state during the first part of Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s and fall into the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy during the day with clouds beginning to break up by the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts near 30 and 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place for the northern part of Indiana through 5pm.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and it turns chilly. Lows fall into the upper 20s during the night. Winds diminish and eventually switch to the southwest overnight.

SUNDAY: We’ll see lots of sunshine to end out the weekend. Winds will be a little breezy but not as bad as Saturday. Temperatures climb into the middle 40s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear and temperatures fall close to freezing.

MONDAY: A beautiful start to the new workweek. Look for lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing near 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to stay above normal through the rest of the week. Highs climb into the upper 50s and even near 60 for Wednesday. A few showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures drop back into the 40s for next weekend.