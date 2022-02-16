Weather Blog

Windy and warm day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Already very warm to start the morning off with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50° for a lot of places statewide! Winds will be gusty today. We’ll have a wind advisory in place for the entire state through this evening with wind gusts between 40-50 mph.

Thursday will be an active and wet day! Next cold front will move through the state bringing in some heavy rain to start. Highs will start in the lower 50s then fall through the day. We’ll see a transition over to freezing rain and snow by the end of the day with lows bottoming out in the mid teens! We could see 1-2″ of rain along side minor ice accumulation. Friday mornings drive could be slick but all the precipitation should be out by then. Highs are looking much colder as well with every body in the lower 30s.

Temperatures rebound quickly this weekend with highs in the mid 30s Saturday with highs in the mid 50s Sunday! Mild temperatures look to stick around through the first half of next week with highs in the mid 50s through mid week.