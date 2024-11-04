Windy and warm today with rain chances | Nov. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Above normal temperatures for the day today with lots of clouds and a spotty shower or two. It will continue to be windy and warm for today and also for Election Day.

TODAY: A mild morning with temperatures in the 60s a few showers will be possible this morning and also into the afternoon. Much of the heavier pockets of rain will fall in northern Indiana. Highs today will be climbing into the low 70s. It is going to be windy and warm this afternoon we will look for winds gusting at times near 25 to 30 mph. The normal high for this time of year is at 57.

TONIGHT: Tonight look for mostly cloudy skies; it will continue to be breezy with winds gusting at times near 30 mph. Mild overnight with lows falling near the lower 60s .

TUESDAY/ELECTON DAY: Mostly cloudy skies on your Tuesday. Rain chances will be possible but not until later end of the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures climb once again into the low and middle ’70s across the state. Winds may be a bit gusty for the afternoon and a little higher than yesterday. So windy and warm for your Election Day with winds gusting at times near 40 mph. Best chance of rain will develop after 4:00 p.m.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain comes to an end late Tuesday night. We’ll look for a partly clotty sky on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Sunny skies expected on your Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain into the lower 60s which is still above normal for this time of year.

Rainfall amounts are possible near half an inch to an inch in some locations.

Scattered showers possible on Saturday and Sunday with highs into the low and middle 60s.