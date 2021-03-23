Windy and warm Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another mild and breezy day is in the books across the state. We did work in some rain showers through the afternoon hours with skies remaining cloudy for the most part.

Tuesday night: A few showers will linger into our Tuesday evening commute. Skies will remain mostly to mainly cloudy through tonight.

Lows will only fall into the mid 50s for what will be a mild night ahead.

Wednesday: Isolated showers are possible Wednesday morning for areas north of Indianapolis. Skies will gradually clear out to an extent as we look to be partly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will pick up a bit and become gusty. Gusts will be over 30 mph at times.

With the strong winds from the south, this will help boost our temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s for our highs.

Thursday: Keep the umbrella handy as more active weather will swing into the state for our Thursday. Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the day.

There is the potential for isolated strong to severe storms for the second half of Thursday. At this time, the main threats are damaging winds and hail. Flooding issues will also become a concern for central and southern Indiana.

Highs will slightly back off from Wednesday’s numbers as we look to top out in the low to mid 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Rain chances will continue into the early morning hours of Friday before we dry out for the remainder of the day to end the workweek. Additional rain showers will move in for Saturday and continue into early Sunday. The start to the new workweek next week will be dry and cool before more rain chances move in for next Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near average through much of the extended forecast.