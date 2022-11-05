Weather Blog

Windy and wet start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be a windy and rainy start to the weekend. Rain comes to an end later today and the rest of the weekend begins to dry out.

TODAY: A Wind Advisory begins at 8 a.m. and lasts through the early evening hours. Winds may gust at times near 40-50 mph. Be sure to secure any items outside. Rain begins this morning and lasts into the late afternoon. Rain will likely be light to moderate at times. While this isn’t going to be a drought buster, some locations may pick up a third to half an inch of rainfall. We’ve already reached our high temperatures for the day early this morning. Temperatures stay in the low and middle 60s through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain comes to an end later this evening. Skies begin to clear but the winds stay gusty. Winds may gust at times overnight near 20 mph. It’s going to be much cooler than in recent nights. Lows fall into the low and middle 40s. Don’t forget to “fall back” tonight. Before you head to bed set your clocks back one hour as we return to standard time.

SUNDAY: The weather will be much better for the end of the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures remain above normal in the middle to upper 60s for the afternoon. While it won’t be as windy it will still be breezy with winds out of the south gusting near 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine continues for the start of the new week. Look for dry and quiet weather Monday with highs in the lower 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: The dry weather continues for much of the workweek. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the low and middle 60s which is about 5-10 degrees above normal. A cold front moves through the area late Thursday into Friday bringing a chance of rain. Much cooler temperatures follow this front. Next weekend highs may only be in the 40s.