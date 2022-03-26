Weather Blog

Windy, cold with flurries for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Even though it’s technically spring, winter has decided to make another appearance.

TODAY: Flurries will be possible on and off during the day. Some areas may pick up a dusting to a light coating. Winds will be brisk and may gust up to 30 mph at times. A cold air mass over the Great Lakes prevents temperatures from rising too much this afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 30s, which is about 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: A few flurries linger early in the evening. Otherwise, skies become partly cloudy late. It stays chilly with temperatures falling into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns and sticks around for the end of the weekend. It remains chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Winds stay brisk at times during the day out of the northwest.

MONDAY: We’ll see a dry start to the workweek with temperatures slowly climbing into the low and middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: A system arrives and brings us a good chance of rain for the middle part of the workweek. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Wednesday and Wednesday evening the bulk of the rain arrives. It may be moderate to heavy at times with 1-2″ possible. A few thunderstorms may occur Wednesday evening as well as temperatures climb into the 70s. Scattered showers continue for the first part of Thursday. It looks like we dry out but also cool down for the end of next week.