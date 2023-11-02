Windy Friday, 60s returning this weekend with increasing rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We found ourselves back in the 50s today thanks to sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Expect this warmup to continue into the first weekend of November.

Then, we’ll track more chances for rain.

Thursday night: We’ll settle into a quiet and mostly clear night as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Friday: Temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year to end the workweek. We’ll see cloud cover and winds increase with wind gusts up to 25-35 MPH at times. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Weekend: Highs will get back into the 60s for the upcoming weekend with winds quickly turning back to the lighter side. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day that could feature stray showers in the morning hours. Then, a few more showers may be possible Saturday night. Rain chances will be very limited into the first half of Sunday.

8-Day Forecast: The best chance for rain in this extended forecast will arrive in the first half of next week due to a stronger low pressure system. Monday will turn windy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers could stick around into next Wednesday with colder air filling back in.