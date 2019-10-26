Windy night, sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Steady rain comes to an end later tonight. Winds pick up.

TONIGHT: After a soggy Saturday the steady rain comes to an end later this evening. There’s still a chance for a few scattered showers overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Winds begin to pick up late tonight. Winds may gust at times close to 40 miles per hour. Temperatures rise into the lower 60s right around midnight before they fall into the upper 40s close to 50 by early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: While winds drop off a bit it’s still going to be breezy. Sustained winds will be between 8-15 m.p.h. with gusts near 20 early in the day. Sunday starts off cloudy but dry. Clouds decrease as early as lunchtime bringing lots of sunshine for the afternoon. It’s going to be dry with seasonal temperatures for the Colts game. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and lows fall into the middle 40s.

MONDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Monday. It’s going to be warmer with highs in the low to middle 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds begin to increase late Tuesday. There’s a chance for a few showers late Tuesday night but a better chance of rain comes on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures fall into the low and middle 50s for the middle of the work week. Colder air moves into the state late on Halloween. It looks like you’ll need a warm costume. If the cold air arrives fast enough there may be a few flurries possible late Thursday. We dry out Friday and next weekend but temperatures fall below freezing in the early morning hours. It looks like the growing season will come to an end.