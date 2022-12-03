Weather Blog

Windy start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gusty winds likely for the first part of Saturday. Winds decrease later today but chilly temperatures stick around.

TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will move across the state today. Winds may gust at times near 40 mph early this morning. A Wind Advisory is in place until 10am. A few light showers will also be possible early. Clouds clear for the afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. With breezy conditions it will feel more like it’s in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Winds begin to decrease and skies stay clear tonight. If you’re heading to the Big 10 championship football game it’s going to be clear and chilly with temps falling into the 20s.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of sunshine throughout the day. It will be cooler and much closer to normal for this time of the year. Look for light winds out of the southwest with highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Clouds return for Monday with a few light showers possible late in the day. The best chance of rain will be in the central and southern parts of Indiana. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 40s for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks like we may see a slight warming trend for next week. Highs climb close to 50 for the middle part of the week. There will be several chances for scattered showers in the coming days. Best chances look like late in the afternoon and evening.