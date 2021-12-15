Weather Blog

Windy tonight, rain chances continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another mild December afternoon statewide, we are tracking a windy Wednesday night along with rain chances for the remainder of the week. Cooler air is also set to make a return as we close in on the weekend.

Wednesday night: A *Wind Advisory* is set to be in place from 7 PM EST Wednesday night to 7 AM EST Thursday morning across the northern half of the state. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH are expected with gusts up to 50 MPH possible. The strongest gusts will take place in the early overnight hours.

A rare mild December night is ahead with strong winds. We have a very good shot at breaking our warmest low temperature for tonight (record max low is set at 53°). Lows are set to only bottom out in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Have the rain jacket on hand as you head out the door Thursday morning. Showers look to develop early in the day and linger into the afternoon hours. Activity will wind down by sunset along with the winds.

Highs are going to occur very early Thursday morning before temperatures drop off throughout the day.

Friday: Thursday’s system is set to meander back northward for our Friday, which will keep rain chances in play for us. Showers are likely mainly after the lunch hour across central and southern Indiana. There could be flooding concerns for areas south of interstate 70.

Highs will be considerably cooler statewide as we look to only rise into the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Showers look to linger into Saturday morning before we finally quiet things down. Temperatures will bounce around from the upper 30s to low 40s through the weekend and into early next week. A dry stretch looks to also be in place after Saturday morning.