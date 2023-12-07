Windy trend continues with rain arriving by Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy a much warmer and bright Thursday as breezy southerly winds boosted our temperatures into the 50s. This mild weather will hang around for only a couple of more days before we track rain and a big cooldown this weekend.

Thursday night: We’re in for a warmer and breezy night under partly cloudy skies. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: A mild and windy end to the workweek is expected. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day, and this will precede our upcoming weekend system. Highs will get into the mid to upper 50s with wind gusts pushing towards 25-35 MPH at times.

Then, we can’t rule out a few showers late Friday night.

Saturday: The best rain chance in this forecast slides in for Saturday. The first half of the day will feature more on and off showers before more widespread rain forms in second half of the day. A few thunderstorms will also be possible in the afternoon and nighttime hours, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. It is also worth noting that Saturday will be our windiest day with gusts up to 30-40 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Saturday night’s rain will slowly push east into Ohio through Sunday morning. Much colder air will swing down and cause our temperatures to tumble by 15-20 degrees with winds shifting to come out of the northwest and stay breezy. A few snow showers will also be possible Sunday with highs only in the low 40s. Cold air will remain with us into a good chunk of next week with highs in the low to mid 40s.