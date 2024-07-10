Windy Wednesday, heat returns late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Windy Wednesday today with gusts near 40 miles per hour. Temperatures below normal for today but they really ramp up later this week.

TODAY: A few morning showers are possible but they will move out later this afternoon. The main weather story will be the winds. We have a Wind Advisory in place for central Indiana until 4 p.m. We may see winds gusting at times near 40 and 50 miles per hour early on in the day. Winds subside later this afternoon.

Clouds stick around for much of the day. By the later afternoon we will see more sunshine out there. Highs climb into the upper 70s which is below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: May see a few pockets of fog develop later tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Morning fog is possible. We will see a few clouds early in the morning but lots of dry time for the day. Highs climb into the lower 80s. There may be a few spotty showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. It will not be a wash out but there is a chance for spotty showers and storms into the latter half of the day.

FRIDAY: Temperatures begin to climb for the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s. Much of the day Friday will be dry but a few spotty showers or storms are possible for the late day.

THIS WEEKEND: Mainly dry for both weekend days. However a spotty shower or storm is possible later in the afternoon hours. Highs begin to quickly climb into the weekend. Look for highs into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity values climb as well.

7 DAY FORECAST: Next week heat and humidity values rise. Temperatures climb close to 90 with feels like temperatures into the triple digits. Spotty showers and storms possible Monday and Tuesday.