Weather Blog

Windy Wednesday, rainy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We warmed up nicely for our Tuesday with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. However, this nice weather will lead way towards an active pattern through midweek with strong winds and concerns for flooding.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 AM EST to 7 PM EST on Wednesday. A Flood Watch will be in effect from 7 PM EST Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday.

Tuesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy ahead of what will be a mild winter night. Lows will only dip into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Changes are set to begin during our Wednesday with even warmer temperatures and strong winds. Sustained winds of 20-25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH are expected.

These strong winds gusts along with increasing cloud cover will all precede returning rain chances. We can’t rule out stray showers late Wednesday. Rain coverage becomes more widespread by early Thursday.

Highs look to be quite mild for this time of the year with numbers in the mid 50s. Some areas to the south could hit the 60s.

Thursday: Be sure to have the rain jacket handy as Thursday will be exceptionally rainy. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at times. The rain combined with the remaining snow melt will give way to flooding concerns. Rain will slowly transition over to snow throughout the day. Heavier snow is expected to stay in far northern Indiana.

It is also worth a mention that there is a low end severe weather risk for areas south of a Washington-Madison, IN line. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Rainfall amounts of 1.5″ to 2.5″ are possible across central Indiana.

Highs are expected to take place early in the day on Thursday before temperatures fall throughout the day. Gusty winds of over 30 MPH at times are possible as well.

8-Day Forecast: As Thursday’s system exits the state early Friday, a quick blast of much colder air will fly in for Friday. Highs look to only rise into the 30s before temperatures make a fast bounce back throughout the weekend. We return to the 50s once again by early next week.