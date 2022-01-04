Weather Blog

Windy Wednesday, snow possible Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We rebounded in the temperature department today with some areas getting back into the 40s. Winds were a bit breezy at times, and we will continue to pick up the winds going into our Wednesday. This will lead way for snow chances and an arctic blast for the second half of the week.

Tuesday night: Cloud cover is set to increase for our Tuesday night with breezy winds hanging around. Winds look to become a bit strong at times overnight and into Wednesday afternoon as wind advisories are in place across a good chunk of the state. Wind gusts of 40-45 MPH are possible at times.

Temperatures will stay steady in the mid 30s overnight for Indy.

Wednesday: Prepare for a blustery Wednesday with falling temperatures throughout the day. With the strong winds out of the northwest in place, there is the chance for a few snow showers in the northern third of the state. It isn’t also totally out of the realm of possibility for central Indiana to work in a few flurries as well. Highs are set to occur early Wednesday with numbers in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: A very cold start to Thursday is expected. Wind chill values could dip below zero in some spots.

This cold air in place will set the stage for snow chances. As of recent model data, confidence in higher snow totals is shifting more south. However, light accumulations are still possible for mainly along and south of interstate 70. This will still give way for potential slick spots on the roads.

Highs will struggle to get out of the teens.

8-Day Forecast: You think Thursday morning is going to be cold? Friday morning will take the cake on that one as we will wake up to single digit temperatures. Subzero wind chills are also expected in some areas for Friday morning. Temperatures do appear to make a fast rebound towards the 40s for the upcoming weekend. However, this warmup will lead way to additional precipitation chances for Sunday. Then, we will quickly tumble back towards the 20s to open the new workweek next week.