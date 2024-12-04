Windy Wednesday, snow tonight, bitter blast Thursday | Dec. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A windy day today with temperatures close to normal. Cold temperatures settle in for your Thursday before we warm back up for the weekend.

TODAY: We’re keeping a close eye on the potential for some light freezing drizzle early this morning. Otherwise just look for mostly cloudy skies today and it will be very windy at times. Winds may gust between 40 and 45 mph. A wind advisory is in place through the day today and will expire early Thursday morning. Highs today will be climbing close to 42.

TONIGHT: As a cold front approaches the state we will see scattered snow showers developing. This will be after the evening commute between around 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. Some light accumulations are expected, less than an inch of snow accumulation is likely. Some slick spots may be possible late tonight and during the overnight hours. It will turn cold lows will fall into the teens.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and blustery for your Thursday. We will start off early Thursday morning with wind chill values below zero. It will still be a bit breezy on your Thursday creating cold wind chill values. The mercury will not climb all that much on Thursday. Highs will only be around 26 .

The chill continues for your Friday will see partly cloudy skies with highs right around 31 .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We do begin to warm up heading into the weekend. We will see high temperatures climbing close to normal for this time of year on Saturday. Highs will be into the lower 40s. And by the end of the weekend highs climb into the upper 40s with a chance of some rain late Sunday stretching into Monday. Rain will be likely on Monday it will be incredibly mild with highs in the 50s and will continue to see 50s on Tuesday.