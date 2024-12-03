Windy Wednesday with rain/snow chance, timing out next arctic blast | Dec. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are gearing up for a stronger system to roll through Wednesday with both the chance for rain/snow and gusty winds.

This sets up for another arctic blast to swing in Thursday before we build in another warmup.

Tuesday night: Expect a cloudy, dry, and cold night with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Prepare for an active Wednesday with gusty winds. We’ll start the day off with a chance for patchy freezing drizzle from roughly 3-8 AM EST, and this would create some slick travel. Then, the remainder of the daytime hours are dry before a strong cold front drops down from the northwest.

Both rain and snow look to develop into Wednesday night with the vast majority of the precip set to be snow. There is potential for locally heavy downbursts of snow, and we’ll have to be cautious in relation to the formation of slick pavement. Best chance for light snow accumulation of 0.5″-1″ will be for those who work in these heavier downbursts.

Highs look to rise into the 40s due to a strong southerly wind. Wind gusts are going to be up to 30-40 MPH for much of Wednesday.

It is also worth noting that once Wednesday’s cold front flies through, it will set the stage for a frigid Thursday as temps fall into the teens overnight. This is one of the main reasons for concern with slick travel potentially developing.

Thursday: So, our Thursday will start off as though we’re locked in a freezer. Feels like temperatures are expected to be below zero in some areas. Highs will only push into the 20s under mostly cloudy skies, and winds will be breezy for much of the day. Be sure to bundle up heavily before you head out.

7-Day Forecast: Friday will not see a lot of improvement with the chill as highs get into the low 30s. You’ll have to wait until Saturday to see numbers find their way back into the 40s. This warmup is going to be fairly sizable as we launch into the 50s by next Monday. As we head into next week, chances for rain will return.