Weather Blog

Windy with record warmth Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Windy and warm during the day today with possible record highs.

TODAY: A warm front is lifting across the state ushering in record warmth. Highs today will be in the middle 70s. Record high for Indianapolis is 75 set back in 1983. We have a good chance at meeting or exceeding that record today. The record warmth comes with very gusty winds out of the southwest. Winds may gust at times close to 40 and 45 miles per hour. There’s a Wind Advisory in place for northern Indiana late tonight through Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers will be possible during the overnight hours. It stays mild and breezy with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A few early morning showers or rumbles of thunder for Sunday, otherwise we’ll see decreasing clouds for the afternoon. It stays breezy and mild with temperatures holding steady in the low and middle 60s.

MONDAY: Rain develops late Sunday night into the first part of Monday. Some of this rain may be heavy at times. 1-2 inches of rain may fall in some areas. Colder air moves in and a few of the rain showers may changes over to snow showers. Temperatures drop to near normal readings into the upper 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures continue through the workweek. It will be dry Tuesday through Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s near 50. A system moves through on Friday producing a chance for snow showers. Next weekend looks chilly with mostly cloudy skies and highs dropping back into the 30s.