Weather Blog

Winter storm will arrive in Indiana late Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild and quiet start to the day with temperatures in the lower 30s. Should see lots of dry time today with highs climbing to 50°! Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. An impeding winter storm will arrive to the state late tonight! We have a winter storm warning in northern Indiana starting late tonight through Thursday and winter storm watch, which could be expanded south for the rest of the state.

Timing: Most of the state will start as rain from central parts of the state and points south. Northern parts of will see a quick transition over to snow. Wednesday morning most will rain/ freezing rain and sleet. The drive should be manageable. Temperatures will be falling through the day. Indy will be hanging out in this zone of freezing rain and sleet causing for some ice accumulation while northern parts will see mainly snow. Late Wednesday night a second wave of snow arrives and all of the state picks up on accumulating snow. Thursday looks to be the most difficult of days to travel. Snow wraps up late Thursday. Northern parts of the state will see 12″-15″ of snow. Closer to Lafayette, Muncie, Kokomo 8″-12″, while central parts of the state see 5″-8″ plus ice accumulation. Areas south will see a significant amount of ice creating very dangerous driving conditions.

It’ll turn much colder through the end of the week with highs in the lower 20s Friday but we should dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll turn a bit more seasonal by this weekend and early next week with highs returning to the lower 30s.