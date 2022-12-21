Weather Blog

Winter storm rolls in Thursday, life-threatening cold and high winds to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy the bit of tolerable air we still have because we will undergo a very rough temperature swing late Thursday with rain and potential accumulating snow. Then, our concern shifts toward blustery and brutally cold conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings are set to be in effect from 3 PM EST Thursday until Friday evening. Blizzard Warnings are also set to be in effect farther north from 4 PM EST Thursday until 7 AM EST Saturday.

There will also be Wind Chill Warnings and Watches in place from after sunset Thursday until Friday afternoon. There is a good chance we see an expansion of wind chill alerts into central Indiana.

Wednesday night: A mainly cloudy night will be on deck with the possibility for light mix/drizzle to work into the area. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s.

Thursday: As we go throughout the first half of our Thursday, we’ll see scattered light rain move across the state.

However, conditions will rapidly and substantially deteriorate by Thursday evening as we make a fast changeover to snow with temperatures tumbling from the 30s and 40s to the single digits in a matter of 3-5 hours. Snow will be wet and heavy to start before it gradually transitions to more of a powdery snow. Snowfall rates will be up to 1-2 inches per hours, which will cause very low visibilities.

In tandem with the snow, a flash freeze will be in the process of occurring due to the rapid temperature drop. Thus, roads will quickly become slick. Wind gusts will also rise to 25-30 MPH by Thursday night.

Friday: Thursday night will only be the beginning to what will be a shock to the system with the cold that’s set to have a big bite to it. Friday morning is when we work in life-threatening wind chills and very strong winds. These brutal conditions will stick with us throughout the entire day as wind chill values will be down to -20 to -30 degrees. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur in as little as five minutes with exposed skin.

Snow will become more scattered for Friday, but due to the high winds, expect blowing/drifting snow. This could lead way to blizzard conditions, and this is why blizzard warnings are not out of the question for central Indiana. Roads will also be icy in spots. Power outages are also a concern as well.

All-in-all, travel impacts will be major from Thursday night into Friday night. Please avoid any unnecessary travel on Friday, but if you do have to go out, bring some extra warm layers, food, and water just in case an emergency happens.

Highs could potentially fail to get above zero degrees. We could even have a record cold high for Friday, which is one degree set back in 1983. Overall, this will be the coldest air we’ve dealt with since late-January 2019.

SNOW POTENTIAL: Current thinking on snow totals have changed a little bit. Most areas along I-70 and northwest from an Indy-Muncie line towards Lafayette-Kokomo could see 3″-6″ of snow. Southern Indiana also could see a couple of inches as well. Highest totals remain much farther north.

8-Day Forecast: The nail-biting cold is expected to keep rearing its ugly head throughout our Christmas Eve on Saturday. Areas of blowing snow will once again occur. Highs won’t be much better on Saturday with numbers still stuck in the single digits. Wind gusts stay on the lofty side up to 30-40 MPH with wind chill values as low as -10 to -20 degrees. Christmas Day is shaping up to be not only the coldest Christmas in over 40 years, but one of the coldest on record. Cold air sticks with us going into next week, but we look to eventually try to usher in some sort of temperature rebound.